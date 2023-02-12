Tura: The SVEEP Cell, Election Branch of West Garo Hills District on Sunday organised an awareness programme on Ethical Voting for the NCC Cadets at Don Bosco College, Tura.

George Marboh, MCS ADC, West Garo Hills enlightened the cadets on the need to vote and vote ethically in the upcoming Meghalaya General Election 2023.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He requested the cadets to spread awareness among the general masses to exercise their franchise and the ECI theme for the year 2023 “Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure” has been highlighted in the programme.

The ADC mentioned that the voter should not be influenced by corrupt practices in the form of cash, freebies, liquor, caste and creed etc.

The programme was coordinated by the office of CO 41 Meghalaya NCC Battalion led by Colonel Jesus Furtado and his team in the presence of the Principal of Don Bosco College, Tura, the CTO of the colleges and the SVEEP team. The programme was attended by the NCC cadets of Don Bosco College, Tura Government College, Trikikilla College and Durama College.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Tura district election officer meets parties, candidates

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









