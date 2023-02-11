Williamnagar: The District Election Officer (DEO), East Garo Hills, Jagdish Chelani, convened a meeting with the political parties and the contesting candidates in the presence of the General Observer, MK Abdul Haque and the Expenditure Observer, T Ramalingam, the Returning Officers and others at the Multipurpose Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Williamnagar, on 11 February.

During the meeting, while highlighting the 30 points agenda meeting, the DEO, stressed the need to adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sought the cooperation of the political parties and the contesting candidates so that the elections can be conducted peacefully and democratically. He also highlighted the do’s and don’ts of the use of vehicles and helicopters by the contesting candidates and the star campaigners during electioneering. Further, the DEO also informed that the use of postal ballots for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) will start on 17 February.

The General Observer, MK Abdul Haque, informed the political parties and the contesting candidates that the contact numbers of all election observers appointed for East Garo Hills have already been published so that election-related complaints can easily be lodged. He also urged the political parties and the contesting candidates to adhere to the guidelines of the ECI.

The Expenditure Observer, T Ramalingam, while highlighting the importance of the Shadow Observation Register, urged the contesting candidates and the political parties to maintain bank accounts and to submit the final expenditure report within 30 days of declaring the election results. He also urged the political parties and the contesting candidates to use cVIGIL app.

