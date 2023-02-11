Dalu: BJP candidate Akki Sangma has asserted that the residents of Dalu have pinned their hopes on the saffron party for the development of the constituency and said this is what will hold him in good stead in the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

One of the most crucial seats, Dalu is expected to witness a high-voltage political battle with as many as 9 candidates from various parties in fray to win the mandate of just 22,007 voters, as per the latest electoral roll.

Akki’s campaign is being supported by another ticket aspirant Moromi K Marak, who had earlier decided to stay and work with the party in an effort to develop the constituency.

“The current NPP MLA, Brenning Sangma, has not taken initiative to develop Dalu and that is why it is still lagging behind. Being in the ruling dispensation, he should have been active and worked for the development of his constituency, instead of sitting idly. We can’t blame the government for the MLA’s lack of initiative. His people and their development should have been his only concern,” claimed Akki.

Akki said the lack of development was apparent in all aspects in Dalu and this has led to a lot of frustration among people of the area.

“There has been no development in the medical sector, roads and infrastructure as well as in the education sector. There has been no visible progress in the area due to the neglect shown by the MLA and the NPP-led government. This has to change. Can you imagine that there are no RCC bridges in the entire constituency. So, where is the progress?” he asked.

He further added, “The health infrastructure is extremely poor and so pathetic that even for minor health-related issues, I have been helping thousands from the area get treatment outside as these could not be treated in Dalu.”

The BJP candidate also said that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was an absolute failure in his constituency.

“People do not have access to clean drinking water. While the NPP-led government has been gloating over an award by the centre over its implementation, the ground reality is completely different,” he asserted.

The BJP leader also added that during his campaign in about 4-5 villages, he noticed that the villages and houses have no electricity connection but were provided smart meters.

“How come some of them are getting electric bills without a connection? Something very fishy is going on,” he added.

On his chances of winning the polls, Akki said he is confident of winning as the people feel that for development, the BJP is the only alternative.

“They have hopes from the party and that is something we want to live up to if given the people’s mandate,” he stated.

As per party sources, a slew of top leaders from the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others will be coming to the area to campaign for the candidate.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Dalu needs educated leaders, says Cong’s Rogerbenny Sangma

