Unlike other parties, we raised Meghalaya's issues in Parliament: TMC

Shillong: The Meghalaya unit of the Trinamool Congress stepped up their attack on the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, accusing them of failing to raise Meghalaya’s voice in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the Windermere Resort in Shillong, Meghalaya TMC State President Charles Pyngrope, MP and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien slammed the MDA coalition for its multiple transgressions, including rice scam, smart meter scam, police vehicle scam, and the infamous Assembly dome collapse among other things.

The leaders also held a screening of the parliamentary speeches made by Trinamool MPs concerning various issues of Meghalaya on issues like the inclusion of the Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, attack on Christian institutions, scams in Meghalaya, illegal coal mining and lack of development in Meghalaya and Northeast.

“The deployment of central paramilitary forces to stop the illegal transportation of coal is a clear reminder to the state government that they are not doing their job, irrespective of the fact that the High Court has asked them to do so. This is not merely contempt of court but also a total disorder of law and order in the state,” said Pyngrope.

Elaborating on the parliamentary proceedings of the last session, MP Derek O’Brien said, “We made it a point to raise every issue of Meghalaya in Parliament. We say this with all the humility and pride that Trinamool Congress delivers. What were the other national parties doing? Parliament was on for 10 days. I challenge other national and regional parties to show you two minutes of any of their MPs raising a single issue [of Meghalaya]. Nobody did. We didn’t do Meghalaya any favour. It was our duty to raise these serious issues and we will continue to do the same.”

On December 19, 2022, MP Derek O’Brien demanded accountability from the Centre in Parliament and asked about the lack of development in Meghalaya and the Northeastern states despite announcing a Rs 7,000 crore allocation for the region.

