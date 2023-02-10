Meghalaya: 31 supporters of NPP, TMC held for pre-poll violence

Shillong: At least 31 supporters of the National People’s Party and opposition TMC were arrested in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district for their alleged involvement in pre-poll violence earlier this week, police said on Thursday.
The arrested persons were “part of a gang” that created a ruckus at Charbatapara village in 46 Phulbari assembly constituency on Tuesday night, a police officer said.
Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.
“We have arrested 31 people — 16 supporters of the TMC and 15 workers of the NPP,” SP Vivekanand Singh told PTI.
According to Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor, 747 polling booths have been identified as “vulnerable” and 399 as “critical”.
Kharkongor added that 119 companies of central forces would be deployed for the assembly polls.
