Drugs worth Rs 6 crore seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

Shillong: Drugs worth Rs 6 crore were seized and two persons were arrested in separate incidents in Meghalaya, where assembly elections will be held on February 27, police said on Thursday.

An alleged drug supplier from Mizoram was arrested and heroin worth Rs 5 crore was seized from his possession in East Jaintia Hills district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the person at a petrol pump in Lad Rymbai and seized over 1 kg of heroin from his car, Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa told PTI.

In another incident, 18,880 Yaba tablets worth over Rs 1 crore were seized and an alleged smuggler was arrested in Rongsai village in West Garo Hills district.

