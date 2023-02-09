Resubelpara: Marthon Sangma, the NPP candidate and two-time MLA from the Mendipathar constituency has filed a legal notice to a social activist who had earlier accused him of misappropriating MLA schemes meant to benefit people of his constituency.

“I have filed a legal notice as not only are these allegations baseless but also ill-intentioned. I have distributed CGI sheets to over 4000 households instead of just 2200 that was due to get them. Just because the beneficiary list has not been submitted to the Block does not mean that the amount has been misappropriated by me,” informed Marthon on February 8, after the completion of his nomination scrutiny.

The activist had through a press conference in Shillong earlier last month alleged misappropriation after information through RTI mentioned that the MLA was yet to submit his beneficiary list since 2018.

“The only pending work is to submit the beneficiary list but just because that is pending, it does not mean it has been misappropriated. I have distributed to over 4000 beneficiaries against my target of just over 2200,” he asserted.

Marthon, who is in a pitched battle with 5 other candidates, stated that he was very confident of winning the elections.

“Last time when I was in Congress, I stood first while the NPP stood second. Now our forces have combined so I am already at an advantage,” he said on the reason for his confidence.

Asked what needed improvement in his constituency, Marthon said that the first thing needed to work on was the road and communication as well as a new C&RD Block that remains pending. Further education and health needed to be improved.

He believed the people had faith in him despite him not being in ruling in the past 5 years. This, he felt, was due to the work he has done with the people of the constituency. He felt sure that he would get the people’s mandate a third time.

