Dalu: Moromi K Marak, one of the six candidates who had applied for a ticket to the Dalu seat from the BJP, has decided to continue to support the party and its candidate for the upcoming elections.

The Dalu seat had seen PD Sangma, Promod Koch, Bhaskar Hajong, Akki Sangma and Deepak Sangma beside Moromi. The ticket went to Akki Sangma following which Promod Koch, who is also the local MDC decided to go it alone as an independent candidate.

In 2018, after being denied a ticket from the same party, Moromi stood as an independent candidate in what became a very close contest that was won by the NPP’s Brenning Sangma who beat the BJP’s Kurosh Marak.

Dalu is the smallest constituency in the entire state with 22007 voters and is amongst one of the most interesting contests with nine contestants in the fray.

“While I have been disappointed with the decision of the party, I have, following a meeting with my supporters and loved ones, decided to support the party and its candidate to help win the upcoming election,” informed Moromi.

The BJP has also added Moromi to the list of star campaigners for the party for the election, just to indicate her importance to the party and their chances in the Garo Hills region.

She added that her priority was to work for the people of the constituency to bring development to the area.

“We have always been a neglected lot in Dalu despite having MLAs who are with the ruling dispensation. This has led to the underdevelopment of the area and people being deprived. This has to change for the better in the coming days and that is what our target is for the future. It is only through the BJP that we bring change to the state,” she stated.

