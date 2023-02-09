Meghalaya: 18,800 Yaba tablets seized, one arrested

Shillong: Troops from the 100 B.N. BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with the state police, arrested a drug peddler and recovered 18,800 Yaba tablets.

The operation took place in the area under PS Tikrikila, West Garo Hills, where the BSF and Police were performing pre-election duties. The arrested smuggler, who was travelling in a Bolero pickup, was on his way to Rangsai village in the West Garo Hills when he was caught by the joint team.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The arrested individual has been identified as Raj Ali and is a resident of Goalpara. He confessed to having picked up a consignment of Yaba tablets from Goalpara.

The Meghalaya police have registered a case against him.

Since the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) for election duty in Meghalaya, the BSF and police have worked together to seize drugs and narcotic items, such as heroin, liquor, and Yaba, with an estimated value of approximately 3.10 crore rupees.

Also Read | Meghalaya HC wants use of CAPF to stop illegal mining of coal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









