Shillong: A delegation of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) comprising Donald V Thabah (General Secretary, KSU CEC), Iashan Borlang Mukhim (Assistant Organising Secretary, KSU CEC) and Badonkupar Nongbri (Assistant Organising Secretary, KSU CEC) attended the Mising Youth Festival in Gogamukh, Dhemaji in Assam on February 5.

The festival was held to commemorate the golden jubilee of the TMPK and to bring together the Mising Youths under one platform.

The event was attended by an estimated 90,000 members of the Mising community from Dhemaji, Jonai, Pasighat, Sivasagar, and Dibrugarh.

During the festival, the KSU extended its support to the Mising community in their movement to include the Mising homeland and all its territories under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Currently, the Mising community is governed by the Mising Autonomous Council under the State Act.

The festival saw the presence of prominent personalities such as Sonam Wangchuk, a reformist, educationist and earth architecture innovator; Ranoj Pegu, Assam minister in charge of Education; Prasanta Rajguru, Chief Editor Prag News; Aditya Khakhlari, General Secretary of All Assam Tribal Sangha; All Manipur Students Union, Twipra Students Federation, Garo Students Union, All Dimasa Students Union, Karbi Students Association and Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya, Advisor of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO).

