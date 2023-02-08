Meghalaya 2023: District Election machinery to probe Phulbari clash

Shillong: The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer, Frederick Kharkongor, on Wednesday stated that efforts are underway to apprehend those involved in an incident that occurred on Tuesday at Charbatapara village in the 46-Phulbari Assembly of Meghalaya.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” Kharkongor said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At least four persons were injured in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district in a clash between supporters of the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) and ruling National People’s Party (NPP), Kharkongor had said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 10:45 pm on Tuesday at Charbatapara village under the Phulbari Assembly constituency.

Former NPP MLA SG Estamur Mominin, who joined the TMC, visited the village at around 9 pm to attend a feast at his uncle’s home following which a group of NPP loyalists went there and created a ruckus and allegedly attacked the TMC supporters.

“25 out of the 131 accused have already been bound over by police, and the remaining will be bound over today to prevent future incidents,” Kharkongor said.

According to Kharkongor, the SDO (C) and SDPO of the Dadenggre Sub-Division has been dispatched to visit the area and assess the situation. They will also conduct a flag march today as a show of force. All individuals causing trouble will be required to sign a bond for good behaviour. “Authorities are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The CEO stated that the situation is under control as election officials are present in the area and three teams of central armed police forces have been deployed in the district.

Also Read | Meghalaya HC wants use of CAPF to stop illegal mining of coal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









