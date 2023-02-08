Shillong: The District Administration of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, was faced with a violation of orders as a large crowd gathered to support different candidates during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday.

Candidates such as Kyrmen Shylla of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Nehlang Lyngdoh of the NPP brought a significant number of supporters.

Almost half of the vehicles in Khliehriat were adorned with party flags and the road, including the national highway passing through the area, was congested with supporters and vehicles.

A large crowd also gathered inside the DC office as the scrutiny of nominations took place.

The candidates were quickly escorted away by their supporters once they finished the process.

East Jaintia Hills DC A Baranwal stated that they had deployed police but since the building was new, the boundaries had not yet been established on all sides, allowing people to enter from other areas.

He said they had to make a decision to avoid dispersing the crowd as it could have created a law and order situation, leading to a small violation of orders.

Baranwal confirmed that the CEO’s office and Commission are regularly reviewing preparations for the polls and that the administration is following the prescribed guidelines to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

“We had to take a call if we want to disperse the crowd, it might have created a law and order situation and this is why we allowed this small violation in order to ensure that no untoward incidents take place,” he said.

When asked about the pockets identified as vulnerable, Baranwal stated that they are spread across the entire district and the focus is on villages with a history of electoral violence, such as Sutnga and Byndihati.

“Similar complaints have been received about Rymbai and wherever the political rivalry is intense, they have been categorized as vulnerable areas,” he said.

The district has 64 polling stations considered vulnerable and the administration has requested the CEO and Commission to allow webcasting of the entire polling process in 84 polling stations.

As of now, the district has received two companies of SSB and the total requirement placed was for seven companies.

Five more teams are expected to arrive in Khliehriat after the completion of the Tripura elections.

