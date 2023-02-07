Shillong: Former Meghalaya MLA and United Democratic Party candidate Paul Lyngdoh argued that having a government led by a single party would be ideal for the state, as it would eliminate the possibility of blame games.

He said major issues that remain unattended to, which he had tried to address during his tenure. These include empowering the youth, creating job opportunities, and tackling the high levels of drug addiction and dropouts.

Lyngdoh expressed his confidence in making a comeback on Tuesday after filing his nominations in Shillong.

Lyngdoh will be contesting from West Shillong constituency against NPP candidate Mohendro Rapsang, BJP president Ernest Mawrie and Bethleen Dkhar from Congress. He appealed to citizens to give their mandate to the UDP.

In response to allegations that his constituency is under the radar for distributing freebies, Lyngdoh stated that had he been a distributor, he would not have lost the elections in 2018. He added, in what seemed like a jibe towards the sitting MLA Mohendro Rapsang, that had he used money power, he would have surely been in the assembly till this term.

He said that people look up to him as a policymaker and a person who initiates and takes part in debates in the House.

The West Shillong candidate, who is also the working president of UDP, declared that the party is contesting from more than 40 seats and is confident of a landslide victory in many constituencies. “My strength is inherent to me and I need not use any of his weaknesses as a plus point to my share of the votes,” said Lyngdoh.

“This time, we are confident as surveys show that we are headed towards a landslide victory in many constituencies. The question of an alliance at this stage doesn’t arise if we are to admit or calculate in terms of an alliance what is the point of putting up 40 candidates? We are working hard to win more than 30 plus seats,” said Lyngdoh.

Meanwhile, former Director of Health Services Dr Aman Warr will also be contesting the 2023 elections from a UDP ticket – North Shillong Constituency.

He explained that he decided to contest this election because he has seen the current state of governance in the state and wants to use his experience to make it a “patch of beauty”.

The former DHS will focus on issues raised and that he has come across after meeting all the people in his constituency are multiple and multifold. The main issues that he mentioned were the teachers, the educationist, and doctors.

Dr Warr mentioned that the main issues he has come across after meeting all the people in his constituency are multiple and multifold

“We have got the economy in my constituency right from Iewduh up to Khyndailad and we need to polish this and shine again like a diamond,” he declared.

