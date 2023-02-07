Tura: Opposition leader of the TMC, Dr Mukul Sangma, who is set to contest from two constituencies- Songsak and Tikrikilla on Monday, attributed the popularity of his party in Garo Hills despite just entering the political scene, to the thirst for change by the people.

The former Chief Minister was speaking after he filed his nomination at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills for the Songsak seat.

Coming down heavily on the NPP-led MDA government for its alleged failures and scams, Dr Sangma said that the party’s growth in the region was because people were desperate for change because of the issues that are there under the current ruling dispensation.

“How long has the TMC been here? Just around a year. So you can understand that building such a network brings people together because of issues that are there. The state belongs to everyone and everyone loves it, so we want to rebuild the state,” he said.

Dr Sangma said that it is the prerogative of the TMC to ensure that the resources are gobbled up in a manner that makes the state capable of responding to the needs of the people and that every single penny out of the resources from the state coffers reaches the people.

According to the former Chief Minister, the reason for the thirst for change by the people in Garo Hills and the state was because of the prevailing situation.

“Please remember one thing- why is there a thirst for change? It is because of incidents of alleged irregularities, alleged corruption, deprivation and discrimination of the people from their rightful dues, lack of livelihood opportunities and dislocation of livelihood,” he claimed.

On the reason for the growth of the TMC in the state, Dr Sangma said, “The connection that I have with the people is because of one reason and that is that we all (party) identify ourselves with the core issues of the people from across the state. That is why everybody thinks that I am a part and parcel of their ‘parivaar’ or family”.

