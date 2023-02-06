Tura: TMC candidate from South Tura, Richard Marak on Sunday slammed the NPP-led MDA government stating that it had no performance record to show the people.

Making a scathing attack in a video interview, Marak said that the NPP had nothing to show or speak before the people about its accomplishments, even as he added that the party had no time for the people of Meghalaya as it was busy countering what the TMC was doing.

Marak also hit out at the NPP for trying to mislead the people by questioning the confidence of their leader Dr Mukul Sangma and calling his ‘hard work’ gimmicks.

“I would like to remind NPP of their catastrophic failure to even meet the basic needs of the common man of Meghalaya. People lived in darkness over the past five years deprived of any development and growth,” Marak claimed, while countering the remarks, in a video interview.

Marak, while terming the NPP a ‘double engine government’, said that it has only wrecked the lives of the people of Meghalaya and referred to the problems faced by teachers in the state.

“We all have seen how our teachers hit the streets to protest against the government demanding reinstatement of their services. What did this government do for them? Lathicharged them and hurled tear gas cells. This is the real face of the NPP government that boasts about development,” he said.

Marak while adding that the NPP was filled with hollow promises and tall words recalled that hundreds of unemployed youths had raised their voices against the government over the lack of employment opportunities in Meghalaya. “What has the NPP government done for them? Isn’t it their democratic right to seek an explanation from the government?” Marak asked.

On the other hand, Marak said that the TMC was standing with the people during what he called ‘disastrous times’ under the dark rule of the NPP led MDA government.

“The ten pledges that we have given to the people are people centric and envisioned to bring prosperity to the state. The NPP is surely shaken looking at the massive crowd that turns up at any event across the state. While our revolutionary WE card and MYE card are a true testimony of the confidence and support that is being showered by the people, the hollow words of the NPP have no place here,” Marak said.

