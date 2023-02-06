Tura: In a boost to the TMC chances in the North Tura Assembly constituency, former MLA of Rongram and MDC of Jengjal Ismail Marak, along with his supporters, joined the party on Sunday.
The move assumes significance as Ismail was one of the contenders for a BJP ticket from the constituency but was rejected by the party leaders. The ticket went to former TMC leader Adamkid Sangma instead.
Ismail and his supporters pledged their support to TMC candidate Rupert Sangma, who is in battle with NPP’s Thomas Sangma and the BJP’s Adamkid Sangma in what is seen as a close fight.
Ismail is a former MLA of Rongram before delimitation of the constituency. He defeated the then MLA, Sengman Marak, by a margin of over 1,500 votes. He won as an independent candidate in 2008 before losing to James Sangma in the newly created Dadenggre constituency.
