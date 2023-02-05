Meghalaya police seizes heroin worth Rs 2.36 lakh in SWGH

AMPATI: In a major clamp down on drug trade in Meghalaya, a team of South West Garo Hills police of Monabari outpost on Saturday seized 11 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.36 lakh.

Based on the information from a credible source, police apprehended two persons in connection with the case.

The duo has been identified as Chebat B Sangma of Dakopgre, Tura and Dechangra D. Sangma of Ampati Songma in South West Garo Hills.

Police also recovered 11 gm of heroin worth Rs. 2,36,093, one X-pulse motorbike, two mobile phones, ID cards, and Rs 900 from their possession.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

