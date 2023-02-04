Tura: The Don Bosco College, Tura and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college organised an orientation on National Education Policy – 2020 at Pastoral Centre, Walbakgre on February 2 and 3 for its teaching and non-teaching staff members.

The main objective of the orientation programme is to give a comprehensive picture of the National Education Policy- 2020, Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) and autonomy.

Dr. Ordetta Mendoza, Former IQAC Coordinator of Stella Maris College, Chennai and Dr. Sebastian Vadakkan, Associate Professor of Department of Biochemistry, former Vice-Principal and IQAC coordinator, St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Ahmedabad were the resource persons.

The role of higher education institutions, the structure of higher education, the course outcome, credit system, and the skill-oriented courses were discussed in the orientation.

Dr. Ordetta Mendoza in her session put forward the idea of how the institution has to plan the curriculum when it comes to autonomy. “The NEP 2020 stresses the autonomy of all higher education institutions and one of the important aspects is the framing of the curriculum and syllabi by the institution. The curriculum should be framed to suit the needs of present and future generations of students,” she said.

In the second session, Dr. Sebastian Vadakkan orientated on Choice Based Credit System and Academic Bank of Credit. He also demonstrated the frameworks for the four-year undergraduate courses suggested by NEP 2020.

The principal of Don Bosco College, Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim led the participants in prayer while Dr. Barbara S. Sangma, IQAC Coordinator, welcomed the gathering and briefed them about the importance of orientation.

