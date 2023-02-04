Shillong: The election fever in Shillong city kicked in on Saturday, as scores of supporters from different political parties gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioners (DC) office in Shillong.

The large gathering of supporters caused traffic jams in the city.

Prominent leaders from NPP, inclduing national vice president and Pynursla candidate Prestone Tynsong, Kennedy Khyriem (Mawphlang), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong), Teibor Pathaw (Mawlai) and Alvin Sawkmie (Mawsynram) filed nomination papers.

Making its debut, the Voice of People Party (VPP) candidates also filed nominations. VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit (Nongkrem), Heavingstone Kharpran (Mawryngkneng), Brightstar Marbaniang (Mawlai), Avner Pariat (East Shillong) and others filed their papers.

Trinamool Congress Party candidates like Elgiva Rynjah (North Shillong), Gilbert Laloo (Mylliem), Dondor Marbaniang (Mawkynrew) and others also filed nominations.

