Shillong: The election fever in Shillong city kicked in on Saturday, as scores of supporters from different political parties gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioners (DC) office in Shillong.
The large gathering of supporters caused traffic jams in the city.
Prominent leaders from NPP, inclduing national vice president and Pynursla candidate Prestone Tynsong, Kennedy Khyriem (Mawphlang), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong), Teibor Pathaw (Mawlai) and Alvin Sawkmie (Mawsynram) filed nomination papers.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Making its debut, the Voice of People Party (VPP) candidates also filed nominations. VPP president Ardent Basiawmoit (Nongkrem), Heavingstone Kharpran (Mawryngkneng), Brightstar Marbaniang (Mawlai), Avner Pariat (East Shillong) and others filed their papers.
Trinamool Congress Party candidates like Elgiva Rynjah (North Shillong), Gilbert Laloo (Mylliem), Dondor Marbaniang (Mawkynrew) and others also filed nominations.
Also Read | Sangma siblings must follow father’s ideas, end border issues: Rights groups
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sit-in protest against idol desecration in Manipur
- Still feeling it bro: Shah Rukh Khan on record-breaking success of ‘Pathaan’
- Meghalaya 2023: Supporters gather at DC office as candidates file nomination
- Why is Sikkim on the boil? Making sense of the Syn(TAX) error
- Mizoram 2023: CM Zoramthanga confident MNF will retain power
- Sikkim: Miscreants attack SDF party office after calling for bandh