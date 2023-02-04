Meghalaya 2023: Can't afford to pay for crowds, claims TMC candidate

Tura: For the past two days, Baghmara has seen unprecedented crowds gather to be a part of the nomination filings of almost all candidates. However, after filing his nomination for the Baghmara constituency, TMC candidate Saljagringgrang Marak claimed the crowds had gathered due to the money they received.

“I have filed my nomination today with my colleagues and supporters, and we are sure we will win the upcoming elections. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the money to bring in huge crowds. All who came with me today are genuine supporters who will work with me through thick and thin,” stated Marak during a press interaction after his nomination.

Marak filed his nomination along with the TMC’s Chokpot candidate Lazarus Sangma and Rongara–Siju candidate Dr Rajesh Marak. All three filed their nomination in the district headquarters.

