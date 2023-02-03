Tura: All three NPP candidates from East Garo Hills (EGH), Marcuise Marak (Williamnagar), Jim Sangma (Rongjeng) and Nihim D Shira (Songsak) filed their papers in the presence of the Returning Officer of East Garo Hills (EGH) this afternoon.
Further another independent candidate from Baghmara, Kartus Marak also filed his papers in South Garo Hills. The first two days since the beginning of nominations for the upcoming elections has been slow with no major candidate filing their papers. However with 4 today and a slew of candidates over the next two days, the numbers are expected to pick up.
The districts of North, South West and West Garo Hills drew a blank today.
In EGH, the 3 NPP leaders were joined by their supporters in a show of strength ahead of serious campaigning while in Baghmara, Kartus put on an impressive turnout with more than 2000 supporters rallying along with the candidate in a major show this afternoon.
Kartus is pitted against the BJP’s 3 times MLA, Samuel Sangma, AITC’s Saljagringgrang Marak, and NPP’s Satto Marak among others.
