Meghalaya 2023: Busiest day in Garo Hills on day 4 of nominations

Tura: The spate of nominations for the upcoming elections gathered pace with 22 candidates filing their papers across Garo Hills today, the most so far.
The list today included 8 NPP candidates, 5 Congress candidates, 2 AITC candidates, 2 UDP candidates with one GNC candidate and 4 independents
Those that filed their papers today include Chireng Peter R Marak (INC, Kharkutta) Timjim K Momin (INC, Mendipathar) Tweel K Marak (INC, Resubelpara) Brigady N Marak (INC, Bajengdoba) and Uttora G Sangma (INC, Ampati) Andreash Momin (UDP, Rongjeng), Limison D Sangma (NPP, Raksamgre) Jimmy D Sangma (NPP, Tikrikilla) Noor Nongrum (IND, Tikrikilla).
Further SG Esmatur Mominin (AITC, Phulbari) Dr. Mohammed Mizanur Rahman Kazi (AITC, Rajabala) Arbinstone B Marak (NPP, Selsella), Bipul Ch Sangma (UDP, Rangsakona), Rakesh Sangma (NPP, Gambegre) Diraj D Marak (IND, Dalu), Kennethson Sangma (IND, Dalu), Stevie M Marak (NPP, Ampati), Sayeedullah Nongrum (INC, Mahendraganj) Rakkam Sangma (NPP, Rongara – Siju) Sengchim N Sangma (NPP, Chokpot), Nikman Ch Marak (GNC, Chokpot) Satto R Marak (NPP, Baghmara) and Nathawal S Marak (IND, Baghmara) also filed their nominations before the Returning Officer of their district.
Tomorrow, February 4, is expected to be the busiest day in nomination filing with more big names likely to file their nominations.
