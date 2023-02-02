Shillong: Wanting to bring a change in Meghalaya, 27-year-old Richard Nongbsap, from Umlyngka Sepngi in East Khasi Hills district, has decided to contest the 2023 general elections from the Mylliem constituency.

Richard earns a daily wage by performing various jobs, such as collecting grass for cattle, reclaiming wasted charcoal by mixing it with mud, and gathering scraps.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Accompanied by his loved ones, Nongbsap filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He will run as an independent candidate and has selected CCTV as his symbol. Nongbsap stated that his reason for running for the election is to enact a law that will uncover corrupt MLAs, revealing how much of their salary they spend and how much they pocket, and to discover the source of the extra money they receive.

“I will not tolerate MLAs distributing money without keeping proper records to prevent corruption,” said Richard.

“I aim to bring transparency and ensure that the poor receive the intended benefits, such as housing schemes for those living below the poverty line,” he added.

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: Joined NPP to work for development, says Marthon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









