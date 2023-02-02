Shillong: With plans to contest across all 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled for February 27.

It’s the first time that BJP will contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. In 2018, the saffron party contested over 40 seats and managed to win two – South Shillong constituency and Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

The BJP’s list of candidates includes MLAs who recently joined the party, like Ferlin Sangma and Hima Shangpliang. And of the 60 candidates announced, only six women made it to the party’s list.

Member of District Council Bernard Marak, who was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, has also managed to get a ticket from South Tura while still on bail. Former IPS officer Mariahom Kharkrang will be the BJP’s candidate from North Shillong.

NPP candidate Martin M Danggo from Ranikor constituency, who joined the BJP last week, will now contest the polls from the same constituency.

