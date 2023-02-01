Tura: Two-time MLA from Mendipathar, Marthon J Sangma, cited the lack of development in his home constituency as the sole reason for him to join the Conrad Sangma-led NPP, as all the other North Garo Hills constituencies had progressed.

“The decision was taken after very long consultations with my supporters and close family members who insisted that I join the NPP as it would get another chance to lead the state into development in 2023. Being an opposition MLA, you literally have very little funds to develop your area as you only have the MLA schemes to work with most of the time,” stated Marthon.

It was only recently that Marthon officially joined the ranks of the NPP, shortly after the announcement of the upcoming election.

“Every constituency in NGH (all led by NPP MLAs) has seen lots of development projects come to their corner. Kharkutta got roads, a stadium, and a CHC among others while Bajengdoba also got a stadium, various road projects and overall development. The same was the case with Resubelpara. After I came on board, the CM was happy to provide me with a few critical projects for my constituency. These are already being undertaken,” stated Marthon.

He declared that his performance as an MLA surpassed all those who had previously held the position representing the constituency.

“Look at the implementation of schemes performed by those before me. You will see many projects that are there on paper only whereas I have helped build more than 50 community halls, distributed 60 power tillers, and provided 4 ambulances that are helping people in dire need. My predecessors cannot compare with me in achievement,” stressed the NPP leader.

Marthon expressed confidence in the performance of the NPP in Garo Hills and stated that they are expecting to secure a majority win throughout the state.

“Our party’s chances are looking very good for a majority in the state. I am confident about my chances as I have performed well as an MLA despite being in the opposition most of the time. Further, all my competitors are new to the political field which will give us an added advantage,” felt Marthon.

The NPP contestant will be vying against Pardinand D Shira of TMC, Timjim Momin of Congress, UDP’s Subroto Marak and a yet-to-be-named BJP candidate for the Mendipathar constituency. He believes that TMC and BJP present the biggest challenge among all the competitors.

