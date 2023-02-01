Dadenggre: In what could be pivotal to the chances of the TMC in its attempt to defeat three time MLA from Dadenggre and NPP stalwart James PK Sangma, support in the form of withdrawal of the local Congress candidate, Augustine D Marak, has boosted the campaign of Rupa Marak, the TMC candidate and rival of the NPP leader.

What will further boost hopes of the youth leader is the fact that another aspiring candidate, Sutin Marak, also announced that he would renounce the ticket he applied for (from the BJP) to help Rupa win the upcoming fight against James. Another former MDC from Jengjal, Levastone Sangma announced his support while at least 4 more MDC candidates from the same area also put their vote up for the TMC candidate during a meeting this afternoon.

Rupa stood second in the election in 2018 contesting as an independent while James is a battle hardened NPP leader who was amongst those that could stem the rot after the party reformed from the NCP to the NPP. He, along with Nihim D Shira, were the only NPP representatives of the Assembly in 2018.

Augustine announced his withdrawal on Monday through a resignation to the MPCC president citing personal reasons for the situation. He was welcomed on Tuesday in a ceremony by Rupa who felt that the support of the former Congress leader would be vital in his attempt to dethrone James from Dadenggre.

During the joining ceremony, Augustine D Marak along with at least 200 of his supporters joined the TMC, pledging their support. Marak, as per sources, is important to the chances of the TMC fight as he had earlier spearheaded the campaign for James in the elections in 2018.

“I have decided that for the sake of the people of the constituency, I will withdraw my aspirations for a ticket, even if I am given one by the BJP. How many times will we give someone from outside Dadenggre a chance when we have seen that he (James) has done nothing for our people? Why should we hire someone from outside when we have leaders of our own who will do more for us than someone from outside,” opined Sutin Marak, the BJP ticket aspirant.

Most that spoke during the joining event pushed for a local to represent them while also harping on the many alleged cases of corruption that the NPP led MDA government has seen.

Explaining the reason for supporting James in 2018, Augustine explained that as their MLA was then in the opposition, they felt he deserved another chance and thus he was given the mandate by the people.

“We were extremely happy that our candidate, James K Sangma, would lead the state if the NPP won the mandate in the Assembly. It was a question of pride for us that our candidate would lead as the CM. We were left disappointed that his younger brother was given charge despite being an MP then,” said Augustine.

He added they still had hopes that their MLA would work to make a difference to the people of his constituency.

“Imagine our shock when he was given charge of one department, moved to another and then another and all he did was corruption. Given the fact that he cannot even lead a department, I say James is not even fit to be an MLA now,” said Augustine.

Among those that joined the TMC camp included the BCC president of the Congress, who is yet to resign as he needs to deliver the resignation of Augustine to the Congress high command.

Explaining the reason for his ‘sacrifice’ by not contesting despite being given a Congress ticket, Augustine stated that everyone needed to get together to ensure their candidate wins.

“They have a well oiled mechanism and the only way to defeat them is to join together. We will ensure James is no longer an MLA after the elections in 2023,” added the former MLA.

Rupa Marak during his speech stated that the scenario had changed since the election in 2018.

“I was a political greenhorn and also only an independent candidate. I had no one to advise me and only started campaigning one year prior to the election. This time I am better prepared and have advice from one of the best leaders in the NE. I also have the support from everyone and I am thankful,” said Rupa while asserting that he would definitely win with the support on show.

Despite the small size of the venue, more than 1500 supporters of the TMC candidate came to the meeting.

Dadenggre is looking likely to witness a two man showdown with almost all other candidates from all parties coming in support of the TMC candidate.

