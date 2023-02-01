Shillong: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media Coordinators Bobbeeta Sharma and Advisor Mathew Antony challenged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s claim that no development took place in Meghalaya in the last 45 years.

Sharma asked the chief minister to be more mindful in his statements and reminded him that his late father, Purno Sangma, was an MP and Union Minister during Indira Gandhi’s time as PM in the 1970s and 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sharma asked the chief minister if he was implying that his father did not contribute to the development of Meghalaya just because he was a Congress member at the time.

The AICC media coordinator also pointed out that by claiming no development took place in Meghalaya in the last 45 years, the CM is discrediting the work of his father and the statehood of Meghalaya, which was granted by the Congress party in 1972.

Sharma emphasized that if Conrad is currently serving as the CM of Meghalaya, it is due to the Congress party’s vision of providing opportunities to the people of the state.

“However, the Congress party believes that the CM has misused this opportunity by being involved in corruption along with the MDA members,” Sharma said.

The AICC media coordinator expressed concern over the National People’s Party (NPP) giving a ticket to an engineer who was responsible for the collapse of the new assembly dome due to poor workmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Sharma, this shows that instead of punishing the culprit, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government is rewarding them, demonstrating that they support corrupt individuals and corruption itself.

The Congress party stated that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, led by the National People’s Party (NPP), is seeking the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only to protect itself from corruption.

Sharma also mentioned that former Congress leader Ampreen Lyngdok joined the NPP because she is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and believes that the NPP can protect her.

The AICC leaders also called the former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma’s decision to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a huge mistake.

“It is widely known that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party is not accepted in Meghalaya, as they are seen as an “outsider” party. Hence, TMC will not be successful in the state. Dr Mukul Sangma is wasting his resources by joining an unfamiliar party, and the people of Meghalaya will reject TMC. Just as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considered an outsider in Meghalaya, TMC is also seen as an outsider,” added Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Advisor Mathew Antony stated that they are confident that the Congress party will return to power. He attributed this to the anti-incumbency sentiment against the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), as well as the rising unemployment, which is leading to increased drug use and drug trafficking among the youth.

Also Read | Assam: Priest, two others held for drug peddling in Nagaon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









