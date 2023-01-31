Meghalaya: Ruling coalition rattled by growing support for TMC, says Dkhar

Shillong: Meghalaya TMC State Youth President Fernandez S Dkhar criticized the NPP and BJP for spreading fear and propaganda against the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress. He rebuked the MDA government for their unfounded allegations against the party.

Dkhar expressed confidence that the people of Meghalaya will support TMC in the upcoming elections, which, he said, was a cause of concern for members of the ruling coalition.

He stated that the reason for the targeting by political parties is due to the growing support for TMC, as evidenced by the high number of people registering for the WE Card (360,000) and MYE Card (nearly 300,000). He also highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the government led by Dr Mukul Sangma.

At a press conference, the TMC candidate from the Rambrai-Jyrngnam constituency criticized NPP leaders for claiming that TMC’s financial assistance to women and youth through welfare schemes would lead to the selling of the state. Dkhar stated that TMC is not like NPP or BJP and that they would not sell their state as those parties have done as seen during in during the “resolving” of the border issue.

Dkhar also rebuked those branding TMC as a “pro-Bangladeshi” party and pointed out that it was NPP, not TMC, that supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in 2019.

He stated that Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chairperson in West Bengal, led a large protest against the bill, which is harmful to tribals. He went on to say that NPP’s claims that TMC is in favour of Bangladeshis are misleading, as the whole purpose of the Citizenship Amendment Act is to protect persecuted minorities from Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries. He emphasized that NPP, not TMC, voted in support of the act.

Dkhar criticized the BJP for failing to fulfil its promise of providing 2 crore jobs, despite being in power for nearly 10 years. He pledged that TMC would fulfil their promises, such as implementing the WE card scheme within two weeks of forming the government.

Dkhar also accused the ruling government of failing to address issues in the education sector, such as not increasing the salaries of SSA teachers or improving the pay for government employees. He stated that the MDA government’s claims of being a “double-engine” government are empty and that the BJP and NPP should not ask for another chance to bring development as they failed to do so in the past five years.

