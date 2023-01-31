Shillong: Ampareen Lyngdoh, the National Peoples Party (NPP) candidate from East Shillong, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the ongoing CBI inquiry against her related to an education scam would not have any negative impact on the upcoming elections.

She noted that the matter before the District and Sessions Courts would not affect her campaign, as she has faith in the country’s judicial system and is confident of her innocence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The High Court in 2017 ordered the CBI to take over the investigation registered by Meghalaya police relating to alleged mass manipulation, tampering score sheets and interference in the selection of assistant teachers in lower primary schools in 2008-09.

It is alleged that Ampareen instructed J.D. Sangma, who was then director, of elementary and mass education and two of her supporters to tamper and forge the score sheets by applying white fluid to increase or decrease the marks of the candidates.

In compliance with the Election Commission of India’s general directions, the NPP published the pending criminal case against Lyngdoh, which allegedly involves offences under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

When asked how she plans to tackle the potential anti-incumbency factor against the NPP, Lyngdoh stated that she would not use the term anti-incumbency, as she has won four previous elections and served the people, and thus believes that her support will only continue to grow.

She further noted that her principle as a legislator is to involve the grassroots in all decisions taken, and to build policies, prepare plans and programs, and address infrastructure according to the needs of the people. Lyngdoh expressed her gratitude for the connection she has built with the people over the years and is confident that there will be no incumbent factor against her.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Lyngdoh said that she chose the National People’s Party (NPP) because if she had to shift from the Congress, she wanted to go to a party that was firstly from the state, secondly had a national presence, and thirdly had an ideology that was close to the Congress.

Ampareen Lyngdoh spoke about the party not being a communal one and rather believing in inclusive politics and grassroots governance. She pointed out that this is how she has been trained over the years.

“It is not a communal party; it believes in inclusive politics and grassroots politics, and I follow in the same footsteps that I have been coached and trained in for years,” added Ampareen.

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: Lyngdoh sisters from Shillong file nominations

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









