Meghalaya 2023: Lyngdoh sisters from Shillong file nominations

Shillong: Lyngdoh sisters, Ampareen and Jasmine, filed their nominations in Shillong for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

It was important for Ampareen Lyngdoh to continue her family tradition of filing nominations on the first day of the process, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ampareen will run for the fourth term in the East Shillong Constituency, this time representing the NPP party. Her sister, Jasmine, will run for the first time in the Nongthymmai constituency.

The deadline for filing nominations is on February 7, and the Assembly Elections are set for February 27.

Family and supporters accompanied the two sisters when they filed their nominations at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Shillong.

NPP candidate from Nongthymmai Jasmine M Lyngdoh also filed her nominations today. She is up against veteran leaders like TMC MLA Charles Pyngrope and UDP leader Jemino Mawthoh. Despite the competition, Jasmine is confident in her ability to defeat them in the elections, referring to her opponents as “sleeping giants.”

Pynshai Manik Syiem, an independent candidate from the Mylliem constituency, filed his nomination. In the 2018 elections, Syiem ran in the Mawphlang constituency as a candidate of the HSPDP party but was defeated by late SK Sunn.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: Ruling coalition rattled by growing support for TMC, says Dkhar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









