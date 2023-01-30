Williamnagar: The two-time MLA from Williamnagar, Marcuise Marak has said the BJP and TMC would struggle to win seats in the upcoming Assembly elections from Garo Hills and they were not threats to the NPP in state politics.

NPP’s Marcuise Marak will be in the fray with former minister and Congress candidate Deborah C Marak, AITC’s Alphonsiush Marak along with candidates from the JD-U and an independent candidate from the Willimanagar constituency.

He, however, believes that the major fight would be with Congress. “My main fight will be with the Congress and I am sure that I will win by a big margin just based on the support from the people of Williamnagar,” said Marcuise.

He said not just in Williamnagar, both the TMC and the BJP do not have the chance of winning in the entire Garo Hills. “Both the parties will have to struggle to win seats in the region,” he added.

“They are not threats to us. You have seen just a few days ago when TMC leader Mukul Sangma came for a campaign in Williamnagar, there was hardly anyone present. This just shows the influence that the TMC and its leaders have on people. We are going to get the maximum number of seats from Garo Hills,” said the legislator.

The NPP leader added that during his tenure a lot of developmental works had been initiated by the NPP-led government.

“I am preparing my report card on the work that has been done in Williamnagar, which we will present to the people of the constituency,” he added.

Referring to some of his achievements, he said the water issues of the town would soon be a problem of the past as the Williamnagar Greater Water Scheme has been passed by the NPP-led government.

Further, he referred to the development of roads within the town that were taken up under the aegis of the World Bank for an amount of over Rs 44 crore. “A government college has also been set up during my term,” he said.

He said, “The greatest achievement was resolving the long-pending demand for land settlement in the Kusimikolgre and Warima areas where more than 1,300 families have benefitted and availed the land patta scheme provided by the government.”

“This has been the long-pending and no one had taken up this matter so seriously. The tag of encroachers on government land (me included) will now be removed. I feel people understood that I am trying to help them in all ways possible,” stated the NPP leader.

