Williamnagar: Former minister, working president and Congress candidate for the Williamnagar constituency Deborah Marak stated she was not only confident of her own success in the coming elections but was sure of the party winning at least 10 seats from the Garo Hills region.

Marak, who has been campaigning extensively over the past few months in her constituency, exuded confidence in her chances at once again coming back to power despite the odds being stacked against the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are rebuilding and doing fine. We have our grass root workers, our BCC’s, DCC’s and PCC that have been working extra hard to make up for lost time. We expect to win at least 10 seats in the upcoming elections. Our preparations are okay for now. You have to understand that the Congress never won all 24 seats from Garo Hills so we have been honest with our expectations,” Deborah said.

On her own chances of once again winning the elections, the Congress leader said that she would not have fought the elections if she was not confident of winning. She, however, added that there would be competition from the NPP’s Marcuise Marak and the TMC’s Alphonsiush Marak.

“We have been getting party workers from the NPP and the TMC coming to extend their support for me on a daily basis. They are not only supporting but assuring me of gathering more support for my campaign. It seems the present MLA has not lived up to the expectations he had set for the people and the people are feeling disillusioned,” she added.

Commenting on the performance of the NPP MLA, Marak said that nothing new has been done for the constituency by Marcuise.

“There is so much that needs to be done in Williamnagar constituency that it will take days to create a list. Education is in dire need of help, youth remain unemployed, people remain without money. So where is the development? During my tenure, I was the one that brought the 100-bedded Civil Hospital to Williamnagar along with so much infrastructure,” she asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the NPP working on the land settlement deal with residents of Kusimikolgre and Warima localities, Deborah thanked the Conrad Sangma-led government for finally signing on the dotted line but added that the process was worked out by her during her tenure.

“They just did the final parts of the story and the people who know the background, will know that it was me that began the process,” claimed Deborah.

Also Read | Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’, to open from Jan 31

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









