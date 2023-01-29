Shillong: The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday.
Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala said the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC).
The five candidates are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara) and Carla R Sangma (Rajabala), he said.
The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member state Assembly.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Pala’s name was in the first list and he will be contesting the assembly election from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.
Election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.
Also read | What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland polls: NDPP agrees to part with 4 urban seats to ally BJP
- Congress releases final list of candidates for Meghalaya Assembly polls
- Tripura polls: BJP to contest in 55 seats; ally IPFT to fight in 5
- Death and dying: how different cultures deal with grief, mourning
- PM to campaign for BJP in poll-bound Meghalaya
- Why it isn’t surprising when the pope says being gay ‘isn’t a crime’