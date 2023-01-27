Shillong: The Meghalaya unit of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine major banking sector trade unions, on Friday said it would defer their protests.

The bankers, under the umbrella of the UFBU, have been on the streets with their 6-point charter of demands.

The demands include the introduction of a 5-day week, updation of pension for past retirees, adequate recruitment in all cadres to ensure better customer service, scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of the old or conventional pension scheme, resolution of residual/unsettled demands of the last wage revision and the immediate commencement of negotiations for the next wage revision.

The UFBU Joint Convener, Meghalaya Unit, Davis Lyngdoh, said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has a positive response. Another round of meetings was held in Mumbai earlier today to discuss demands.

Initially, they had differences in consensus with the IBA, and they had proposed that they would open 15 minutes earlier and stay another 15 mins in the evening.

However, IBA wanted them to stay for an hour.

“Regarding five days banking, the mutually worked-out modalities should be processed preferably within a month. This is another step leading to where we can achieve five days of banking. Due to developments therein, it has been decided to defer the strike call,” mentioned Lyngdoh.

During the demonstrations, the speakers from the affiliates of UFBU expressed their solidarity with the national movement and voiced their concerns on various issues pertinent to the welfare and well-being of public sector bank employees.

Earlier there was a call to join and participate in the 2-day all India Bank Strike on January 30 and 31, 2023.

