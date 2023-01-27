Meghalaya: 50 BJP workers join Congress to support PN Syiem, defeat BJP's AL Hek 

Shillong: Over 50 BJP supporters from Shillong’s Pynthorumkhrah constituency on Friday joined Congress to extend their support to Congress Pynthorumkhrah candidate PN Syiem.

The supporters were led by former NCP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah, Predecessor Rumnong and BJP Mandal general secretary Phillby Lyngdoh.

PN Syiem, a Member of the District Council (MDC) said the leaders and the supporters joined the Congress to bring change to the constituency that has been left behind for 25 years.

Pynthorumkhrah is BJP MLA AL Hek’s bastion, and he has been winning for the past five terms.

“There are many issues that need to be addressed. Twenty-five years under MLA AL Hek…Pynthorumkhrah people know better than me. There has been zero development with no playground or recreational centre for children. There is no water supply, people today are in one mind, and that is to support Congress,” said Syiem.

Rumnong said the constituency has much potential for development, but it has not reached anywhere under Hek’s leadership. He alleged there is no proper community hall and that people had several expectations from Hek but nothing materialised.

Pynthorumkhrah constituency has a mixed population of tribals and non-tribals. There are 15 polling stations under this constituency with about 31,000 electors.

Speaking about his preparedness for the elections scheduled on February 27, Syiem said, “There are many candidates coming up like mushrooms in Pynthorumkhrah…I am an MDC and have played a long inning in politics so I know the art of politics.”

As of now, the BJP has not released its list of candidates. However, it is expected that Hek will again contest from this constituency. Other opponents are NPP candidate Rocky Hek and Samborlang Diengdoh, earlier a TMC candidate but now contesting as an independent.

