Shillong: Meghalaya, one of the three Northeastern states that will go to polls next month, observed the 13th National Voters Day on Wednesday with the theme ‘Vote for Sure-Nothing like Voting’.

The event, organized by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Meghalaya, was held at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in Khyndailad, Shillong. Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary, D. P. Wahlang, was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Secretary said that National Voters’ Day is an annual event with the purpose of celebrating the power of citizens for a free and fair right to vote.

He emphasized the importance of the day as a reminder for every citizen of their rights as voters and the crucial role they play in ensuring the fundamentals of democracy by participating in the electoral process. He said that the main goal of the day is to sensitize and disseminate information and create awareness, particularly for young voters.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted that the 13th National Voters Day celebration is particularly important for Meghalaya as the state is going to polls on February 27th of this year.

During the event, Wahlang informed that there are 21.65 lakh voters in the state, with 10.68 lakh being male voters and 10.92 lakh being female voters. He acknowledged that Meghalaya is one of the few states where the number of female voters is greater than the number of male voters. Additionally, he stated that there are 290 voters who are above 100 years of age, 22,658 voters who are above 80 years of age, 2 voters from the third gender, 7,400 voters who are differently-abled, and 81,443 voters who are first-time voters, comprising 4% of the total number of voters.

The Chief Secretary also congratulated the Chief Electoral Office for organizing and mobilizing all the necessary resources and events that will contribute to creating awareness among the voters, particularly the young voters. He also praised the Election Commission for its efforts to ensure more neutrality in the system and for providing facilities in polling stations such as drinking water, ramps for differently-abled individuals, electricity in remote locations and toilets.

The Chief Secretary also stated that a turnout of 86.65% was achieved in the last general elections and in order to achieve a threshold of at least 95% in the upcoming general elections, he urged citizens to actively participate in the biggest festival of democracy on February 27, 2023. He encouraged the citizens to move out of their comfort zones and take an active role in the electoral process.

During the event, the Chief Guest and other dignitaries distributed prizes to the winners of the 10 km, 5 km, and 1 km wheelchair marathon that was held earlier in the day. Additionally, prizes were distributed to the Best RJ Wheels of Democracy, the Best performing Rangbah Shnong, the Best performing Seng Samla in the Roll 2 Poll Campaign- Mission Unite 2.0, and the winners of various youth-centric competitions.

The Chief Guest also flagged off the Wheels of Democracy, administered the voter’s pledge, and released the “I Vote for Sure” music video, KAP report, and Super Six photo book. Other highlights of the day included the Inclusive Drum beats of Democracy, a Saxophone performance – Notes of Democracy, a Super Six ensemble performance, and other performances.

