Guwahati: The Mini Bazaar – a pop-up event curated to specifically promote home-grown artisans. will return to Shillong for the second time since September 2022.

The previous edition had 30 local entrepreneurs showcasing their business ventures and handcrafted creations and highlighted exhibiting visual artistry such as digital prints as posters & canvas paintings. The event had a turnout of around 500 attendees with wide customer demographics.

The upcoming pop-up will be on February 3 and February 4 from 11 am to 9 pm on both days. The core value of The Mini Bazaar is ‘Building Communities through Youth Participation’.

The Mini Bazaar is happy to announce new participants such as Minimal Essence (handmade accessories), and Plant Parenthood (Plants & gifting items). Knotty Thread (Macrame Art), Patel Woods (home décor), Bbree (organic skincare), The Midget (Comics/Visual Art) and many more! The 2-day exhibition will host around 25 local ventures which include food & beverages.

Keeping the theme ‘Disco Fever’ to make it more fun and attractive for both the vendors & the attendees, The Mini Bazaar crew would like to request everyone to come in their disco best!

This independent platform has completed 34 editions – especially held monthly in Tura, West Garo Hills. It has successfully managed to organise night markets in Freemasons Brewworks, City Centre, Guwahati as well. The first ever pop-up was held on September 18, 2021 with eight friends as a garage sale.

Today, The Mini Bazaar family has grown to over 100 participants & a big group of loyal customers that continue to support the programme.

The Mini Bazaar wishes to extend the market to many different towns, cities & rural areas – to be able to have wide access to artists of all backgrounds & strengthen the artisanal association. The Mini Bazaar has brought in a pop-up culture to Tura, Shillong & Guwahati – a concept that was not executed on a regular basis but the anticipation that the followers now have for the bazaar is a testimonial to how it has remained consistent in nurturing an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

