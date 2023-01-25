Guwahati: Key aspects of astronomy such as galaxy classification, The Milky Way, cosmic microwave background radiation, stellar evolution and channels of astronomical information were deliberated upon during a workshop at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in Khanapara, Ri-Bhoi district on Tuesday.

Renowned scientist Dr Dhruba J Saikia, Head of the Teaching Learning Centre and National Resource Centre, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and the founder and vice-chancellor of Cotton College State University conducted the workshop on “Exploring the Universe in the Era of Multi-Messenger Astronomy”

The daylong workshop was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of USTM.

Faculty members and students from physics and chemistry departments participated in the workshop.

Addressing the participants, Dr Saikia spoke on galaxy classification, cosmic microwave background radiation, stellar evolution and the channels of astronomical information.

He described the creation of galaxies, the Milky Way, which determines the star’s colour, or the fraction or volume occupied by a star.

He mentioned William Herschel’s serendipitous discovery of infrared radiation in sunlight in 1800.

Dr Saikia also referred to a wide range of channels used by modern astronomy.

According to him, astronomical observations till about the 1930s were confined largely to the optical region.

Earlier, a brief welcome speech was delivered by Prof G.D Sharma, vice chancellor of USTM, emphasising the importance of interdisciplinary studies.

The workshop concluded with a vibrant interactive session between Dr Saikia and the student participants.

