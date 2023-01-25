Tura: BL Santosh, the general secretary of the BJP, said the party would ensure a fitting reply to what he called an attempt to ‘politically decimate’ South Tura MDC Bernard Marak.

A delegation of the BJP’s top brass came to Tura for a meeting on electing candidates for the upcoming polls. The meeting was attended by Rituraj Sinha (co-in-charge of BJP Northeast), Dr Numal Momin (deputy speaker of Assam), and Earnest Mawrie, (BJP state president) among others.

After the meeting, BJP leaders informed they would be releasing the list of candidates for all constituencies by February 2.

While speaking to party workers during their general meeting, Santosh promised political and democratic revenge against those that sought to harm Bernard by using the state machinery.

“In 2010-11, the Congress party tried to do the same to Amit Shah. They even sent him to jail. Now you know where Amit Shah is and where people that tried to target him are. I assure you that in the same way, whoever tried to decimate Marak, would be taught the same lesson, whoever it may be,” said Santosh to rapturous applause from the gathering.

Santosh asserted that political wars needed to be fought politically.

“They should not be taken to a personal level to harm someone’s life. They tried to harm Marak’s life and his family. Should we not take revenge for it politically and democratically?” he asked the gathering to vocal support from the group.

Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27, while the results will be declared on March 2.

