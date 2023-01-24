Shillong: The Meghalaya unit of the All India Trinamool Congress released their party manifesto for the 2023 general elections scheduled on February 27. The party made ten promises with a major focus on women’s empowerment, double-digit economic growth and improved healthcare.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party doesn’t make empty promises. “We pledge that till the last drop of blood, we fight to ensure that they are being implemented to the last person we have promised this pledge to,” he added.

TMC party-leaders meet to release the manifesto for Meghalaya.

He added that their mission in Meghalaya is to turn this beautiful state into a model state across all sectors. TMC would revamp the healthcare and education system in the state and boost the economy for growth. Civic infrastructure, Banerjee said, will be made available for all, and indigenous rights would be protected at all costs. And no decisions will be taken without the consent of locals, explained the TMC national spokesperson.

Banerjee also took a jibe at the National People’s Party chief Conrad K Sangma, stating that only the TMC had released its manifesto until now. He said when the party first stepped into Meghalaya, several people labelled them as outsiders.

“The irony is a party and the people who labelled us as outsiders are yet to come up with their manifestos and yet to come up with their vision document, because they neither have the vision for Meghalaya nor they have the mission for Meghalaya,” mentioned Banerjee.

The 10 pledges for Meghalaya announced by TMC leaders ahead of the Meghalaya polls.

The major pledges of the TMC include adding 4,000 new MSMEs every year, increasing the number of functional MSMEs to 1.3 lakh units in the next five years and ensuring scientific and sustainable mining policy

The party also promises to offer and make opportunities for three lakh jobs over five years and a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 to every unemployed youth between the age of 21 to 40 under the Meghalaya Youth Empowerment scheme. The party will also issue 1 lakh laptops to all higher secondary and college-going students to facilitate digital education. Women will also receive Rs 1,000 per month as guaranteed universal income support under the Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment (MFI WE) scheme.

Also Read | Assam: Why this border village residents hope 2023 brings ‘independence’

