Meghalaya celebrates 51st Statehood Day 

Shillong: Meghalaya celebrated its 51st Statehood Day on Saturday at a programme held at U Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong. Governor of Meghalaya, Brig. (Dr.) B D Mishra (Retd.) graced the programme as Chief Guest and Chief Secretary, and DP Wahlang as Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended his greetings to all the people of the state and stated that it is a matter of pride and pleasure to be part of this joyous event.

He added that the Meghalaya Statehood movement was a genuine and hard-pursued people’s movement and in spite of numerous challenges, the united efforts of the visionary leaders and the aspirations of the people for the recognition of their traditions and values, secured this beautiful State which we can call our own.

The Governor also paid homage to the sacrifices made by leaders like B B Lyngdoh, Edwin Bareh, Captain W A Sangma, H S Lyngdoh, Professor G G Swell, Stanley Nichols Roy, H Hynniewta, Wilson Reade, Professor R S Lyngdoh and many others in their noble pursuit to preserve the sacred heritage – their land, culture, traditions, language, history, rights and self-rule. It is due to their vision and determination that today we have our own Government to realise our own aspirations, he said.

The Governor also stated that in the past 51 years, the state has made good progress in agriculture, tourism, power generation, education, information technology and utilization of mineral resources and also reiterated the government’s commitment to wisely use the state’s resources and to revolutionize the administrative machinery in order to make Meghalaya a role model of all-round development.

