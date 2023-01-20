Shillong: Senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and former Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Bindo M Lanong is standing firm on his decision to contest the 2023 Assembly polls from the Nongkrem constituency as an independent candidate.

After being denied a ticket by the UDP to contest the ensuing polls, Lanong alleged that the party did not even listen to him. “The leaders have hurriedly announced the names of the candidates and it was a mere announcement of the decision taken by them months ago. I have decided to contest the Assembly elections from Nongkrem as an independent candidate,” he said.

“I was informed by the party leaders that they decided to give the ticket to Lambor Malngiang after receiving reports that people are in favour of Malngiang,” he added.

“They did not even have the time to speak to me and are not even bothered to listen to the committee which was in my favour,” claimed Lanong.

He added that it was sad to know that the party favoured independent candidate Lambor Malngiang who was never associated with the UDP.

Notably, Lambor Malngiang joined the UDP on January 18.

Lanong has been serving the party for the past 20 years. He has been elected twice to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly from East Shillong: once in 1983 and again in 2008 as a member of the United Democratic Party. He was sworn in as Minister of State for Labour, Environment, Relief, and Rehabilitation, Earthquake Rehabilitation in the Mukul Sangma cabinet in June 2019.

He was elected as Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly from March 2008 to May 2009 and was the Deputy Chief Minister from April 2010 to March 2013.

He has not been an MLA since 2013 as he lost two back-to-back elections from East Shillong.

He is willing to contest from the Nongkrem seat as no UDP candidate has been fielded from the constituency since 2018 and also because Madanrting, which now falls under Nongkrem, was part of Lanong’s old Nongthymmai seat.

Lanong said he is not willing to sever ties with the party as he holds the party close to his heart. He said, “Some businessmen have joined the party and are spoiling it.”

However, Bindo M Lanong is yet to resign from the party.

