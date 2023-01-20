Meghalaya: Ex-minister's son arrested, bailed in accident that killed one

Williamnagar: Ruchir C Marak, the son of former minister and current Congress candidate from Williamnagar seat Deborah Marak, was involved in an accident which led to the death of a motorist in the town of Williamnagar in East Garo Hills. Marak was arrested and later bailed after he surrendered to the police, a day after the incident on Jan 17.

As per the incident report, the incident occurred at around 9:20 PM near the Williamnagar Super Market when one white coloured vehicle hit a scooter (ML 13-0139) of the victim, Sengsrang Marak, following which the vehicle and its occupant(s) fled the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Following the accident, the victim suffered serious injuries to his person and was rushed to the Williamnagar Civil Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries after reaching medical care.

The next day, Ruchir surrendered himself to the police at the Williamnagar PS and was arrested at about 4:30 PM on Jan 18.

“He had been sent for medical examination and based on his leading the vehicle bearing registration ML05N- 2324 involved in the accident was also recovered from the Rongonggre area. It was duly seized. He was later released on bail as the accident cases are bailable,” informed the superintendent of police, EGH, Abraham T Sangma.

In this connection, a Suo Moto case has been registered u/s 279/ 337/ 427/ 304A IPC.

Also Read | Heroin worth Rs 1cr, alcohol seized in poll-bound Meghalaya, 4 held

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









