Shillong: Despite winning only two seats in the 2018 general elections, the BJP in Meghalaya is confident that, according to their survey, they will win at least 10-15 seats out of the 60 seats in the state.

In the 2018 general elections, the BJP won two seats: South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah constituencies. The party is also an alliance partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. Recently, four MLAs have quit their parties to join the BJP, which has given the party more confidence. NPP MLA Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma, Benedict Marak, and HM Shangpliang joined the BJP earlier this month.

BJP President Ernest Mawrie said that meetings were held with the party’s National Executive Members in Delhi and several agendas were discussed. Mawrie also said that, according to their survey, they are expecting an increase in their vote share from 9.7% in the last election to 20-25% in the upcoming election.

“We have started our election campaign with membership drives, and so far we have been able to reach almost 1 lakh people who joined us. We will contest all 60 seats,” added Mawrie.

The BJP has yet to announce the list of candidates for the 2023 elections, which will be held on February 27. Mawrie said that the party has already submitted the names of aspiring candidates to the Central Election Committee (CEC), and the list is expected to be announced soon.

Apart from the BJP, the Congress has also yet to make an announcement of its list of candidates.

