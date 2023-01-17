Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has decided to increase the provisions of the contingency fund from 1,300 crores to 1,800 crores for the financial year 2022-23.

Sangma explained that while the funds are available for the government to spend, there are no budgetary provisions for them. In the budget, the government has already spent more than what was budgeted.

“Then we have to go for supplementary demands and when those provisions are not there, we go into the contingency fund,” CM said.

A contingency fund is created as an imprest account to meet some urgent or unforeseen expenditure of the government.

Sangma informed that the state government will receive an additional hundred crores from the central government for MGNREGS. He stated, “Although the funds are coming in, in order to allow us to spend them, we have to increase the provisions through the contingency fund and therefore, those provisions are being created.”

