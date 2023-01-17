Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has decided to increase the provisions of the contingency fund from 1,300 crores to 1,800 crores for the financial year 2022-23.
Sangma explained that while the funds are available for the government to spend, there are no budgetary provisions for them. In the budget, the government has already spent more than what was budgeted.
“Then we have to go for supplementary demands and when those provisions are not there, we go into the contingency fund,” CM said.
A contingency fund is created as an imprest account to meet some urgent or unforeseen expenditure of the government.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Sangma informed that the state government will receive an additional hundred crores from the central government for MGNREGS. He stated, “Although the funds are coming in, in order to allow us to spend them, we have to increase the provisions through the contingency fund and therefore, those provisions are being created.”
Also Read | Meghalaya CM inaugurates state’s first govt engineering college
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya government augments contingency fund to Rs 1,800 cr
- Arunachal: Three-day ‘Travel Congress’ event to promote tourism
- WEF launches initiative to unlock USD 3 trillion a year for climate, nature
- China opposes Dalai Lama’s planned visit to Sri Lanka
- Arunachal: Guv BD Mishra meets members of ‘Women on Wheels’ drive
- Gauhati HC quashes order of Assam tribunal declaring person foreigner