Shillong: The government, in coordination with the state tourism department, has proposed an alternative route to the Shillong Viewpoint in the East Khasi Hills through the construction of a ropeway. The proposed route would run from the Shillong Viewpoint (upper terminal) to the Forest Nursery Rait Laban (lower terminal).

This would be the first ropeway of its kind in the state of Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presided over a ceremony to transfer land at the picturesque Shillong Peak in the East Khasi Hills today, officially launching the project, which is one of the many firsts by this government.

The proposed Ropeway Project, which will be set up on 1.34 hectares of land, is estimated to cost Rs 138 crores. It will include a lower terminal point (LTP) to be located in the existing Forest Nursery Rait Laban area. The LTP will be built on an area of 11,146.96 square meters at an altitude of 838 meters above sea level. The LTP will feature a station building, concourse, maintenance room, ticket office, store room, security room, waiting area, public restrooms, and parking area.

The upper terminal point (UTP) of the proposed ropeway project has been designated on community land, to be constructed on an area of 2,025 square meters at an altitude of 1,633 meters above sea level. The UTP will feature a station building, concourse, ticket office, maintenance room, waiting area, food court, public restrooms and cabin parking. The project also includes the construction of nine towers on an area of 251.17 square meters. The ropeways will be Monocable Detachable Systems, equipped with fully enclosed gondolas and automatic doors. The alignment will feature a single section, offering tourists visiting the Shillong Peak Viewpoint a magnificent panoramic view of Shillong town and the surrounding natural beauty.

CM Sangma emphasized the significance of tourism as a vital sector for the state’s economy and a catalyst for rural entrepreneurship. He highlighted the government’s efforts to promote tourism, including the launch of a Homestay scheme, under which 2,500 homestays are being built across the state. “The government is also providing training in hospitality to entrepreneurs to enhance their capacity and other initiatives such as the inauguration of five-star hotels and the launch of luxury vehicle scheme. These efforts are creating thousands of new job opportunities in both rural and urban areas, positioning Meghalaya as a premier tourist destination,” he said.

“The Ropeway Project is one such initiative that we have been working to establish to provide a unique tourism experience. I would like to extend my gratitude to Rait Laban Dorbar Pyllun for entrusting us with the land for this project,” the CM added.

