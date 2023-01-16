Meghalaya: Problem of plenty for the BJP in Garo Hills

Tura: For a party that was once regarded almost as untouchable, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) position in the run-up to the current elections is an interesting one – the problem of plenty.

In multiple seats from the 24 constituencies in Garo Hills, the BJP has, forget 2 or 3 but, as many as 4-5 ticket aspirants. The transformation has been revolutionary and party insiders feel this augurs well while others feel it could just be the double-edged sword that the party could have done without.

Some of the constituencies where the BJP has as many as 5 aspirants are Dalu, Kharkutta, Mendipathar, and Bajengdoba with there currently being 4 ticket aspirants for the North Tura constituency, 3 from Phulbari. In many other constituencies, there are at least 2 candidates for the seat including Mahendraganj and Tikrikilla among others.

“There has been tremendous interest in our party since the beginning of the previous election. In the previous election, there was a narrative being spread that the BJP was anti-Christian and would not allow people of the state to consume beef. People now know that this is utterly baseless and the BJP has only harped on development in Meghalaya. This has led to renewed interest in our party and that is why the huge number of ticket aspirants,” felt Dr Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of Assam, who has extensively campaigned for the party’s candidates in Garo Hills.

He is expected to set up shop until the conclusion of elections this time around to drum up support for the party’s candidates. Being a Garo legislator from Assam from the BJP, the Bokajan MLA will try to convince the voters of the seriousness of the party’s development mantra above everything else.

Momin feels that this time, the party has a realistic chance in at least 12 seats from the region and the number could go up to 15 if more efforts are put in.

“The people of the state have begun to accept the fact that the BJP stands for the development and that is evident from the support we are getting. Gone are the days when others poked us with being a Hindu party or anti-Christian or anti-beef. They understood that these were all political gimmicks at play. The narrative has changed and people are now taking serious note of our chances,” added Numal.

Given the current dilemma of multiple contestants, it is understandable that the party leaders and the centre are taking their time to go over the choice of candidates given the impact those that are rejected by the party can have on their official candidate (s).

In an ideal scenario, it would have been perfect for the party if the aspirants took the decision of the ultimate candidate when announced and worked towards helping secure their party’s victory. However that kind of a thing hardly ever happens in politics and hence the double-edged sword on the party’s ultimate chances in Garo Hills to open their account this time around.

The party however feels it is not only going to win handsome numbers in Garo Hills time but will lead the next government in the state.

