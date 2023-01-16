Resubelpara: Unhappy with the decision of the state Congress High Command of announcing former NPP leader, Chireng Peter R Marak as a member of the Congress and a front runner to the party ticket, the Kharkutta Block Congress Committee claimed the leader in question was not even a member of the INC and as such cannot be a party candidate.

A press release by the local Congress unit president in charge Saintwinarth Marak said, “It is out of the knowledge of the BCC as to where and when he joined the party and became a candidate. There are only two ticket aspirants from Kharkutta, Omillo K Sangma and Josephine Marak. However, Josephine resigned and joined the BJP a few days ago.”

The leader claimed that being the brother-in-law of the Tura MP, Agatha Sangma, it was clear that Chireng was a member of the NPP and not the INC.

“He is a rival of the NPP candidate Rupert Momin. The BCC cannot trust him because if he joined the Congress to become its official candidate, it is only a political game and an idea to topple the Congress in Kharkutta,” claimed Marak.

