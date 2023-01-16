Tura: There appears to be dissent among youth leaders of the Congress over certain decisions taken by the party’s high command in the run-up to the elections. The youth leaders said they were never consulted by the Meghalaya Congress unit and warned that they would not tolerate such actions.

Youth leaders, including Ruthledge N Sangma, South Garo Hills district working president and general secretary, State Youth Congress Vice President Phangcheng ch Sangma and general Secretary Robert K Sangma, South West Garo Hills President Tengrik T Sangma, General Secretary Aksay G Sangma and Tura City President Legitha Sangma besides others, issued a video statement condemning the party’s senior leaders.

“We are very disappointed and cannot tolerate the actions of the party high command any longer. The youth should be given to work at will. We demand that those candidates who have already been announced in the media should not be changed. The high command is giving party tickets without considering the youths and we condemn it. Those coming from other parties should not be given party tickets on the spur of the moment,” the leaders said.

The leaders said that the party’s high command should work as per its ideology and not announce any new candidates who have just joined the party after deserving aspiring candidates have already applied for the party ticket as per the party rules.

“We do not work for the Youth Congress or the state unit, but for the Congress party as a whole,” the leaders added while condemning the actions of the high command.

Meanwhile, a party ticket aspirant who chose not to be named for obvious reasons also expressed disappointment with the actions of the high command.

“The Congress party is at it again and the high command is working as per their whims and fancies and stepping on a lot of toes to accommodate candidates from other parties who were denied the ticket. The state party’s high command has stopped interacting with the office bearers and the aspiring candidates. Instead, they have been more interactive with other party members,” the ticket aspirant said.

The ticket aspirant reminded that earlier, opposition leader Dr Mukul Sangma had also accused MPCC President Vincent Pala of allocating party tickets as he wished without following the party ideology.

“Most winnable candidates are being removed or cancelled and replaced by candidates who couldn’t get tickets in their party. The youth have threatened to resign if such politics are played within the party. Such activities have compelled the office bearers to doubt their loyalty to the party,” he added.

