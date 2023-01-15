Shillong: The launch of 5G marks yet another milestone in the digital connectivity journey of Meghalaya as Airtel is building the most advanced 5G network for the state.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed network at no extra cost.

Currently, the network is operational in Laitumukhrah, Lapalang, Nongrah, Governor House, Lummawbah, Jaiaw Laitdom, Pines colony (Laban Red Cross), Mawpat, Riat Sohkhlur and a few other locations. Airtel will continue to expand its network, making its services available across the city in due course of time.

“Airtel is the first service provider to launch 5G in the Northeast and today we are delighted as Shillong gets to experience the power of 5G first. We are sure 5G will usher in new avenues for all citizens in Meghalaya,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

With this launch, Airtel continues to commit to its digital connectivity journey in the state of Meghalaya, which is expected to have far-reaching impacts on the lives of the people. As India is on the cusp of adopting 5G technology, Airtel 5G NW has come up with a range of diverse use cases across sectors such as healthcare, smart agriculture, logistics, and many others.

